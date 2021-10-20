Springvale Sth couple reap $3.3m

-

A Springvale South couple are keen to share their $3.3 million TattsLotto windfall with family, friends and charities.

They were among the six division-one winning entries across Australia sharing a $20 million superdraw prize on 16 October.

“I just kept thinking ‘Oh God, oh please let it be real!’” one of the couple said.

“My wife was so happy; she definitely cried a lot.

“It’s incredible. It’s changed everything for us. We are still so blown away.

“We couldn’t eat our dinner after that, we were too excited.”

The instant multi-millionaires have plans to buy a small home, take a holiday to see family as well as to help relatives and friends “doing it tough”.

“There are a few charities that we would like to donate to. There are so many people in the world who need help and now we are in the position to be able to do that.

“We just want to help as much as possible.”

The couple’s entry was bought at Southvale Newsagency in Springvale South.

The newsagency’s owner Samuel Zeng said the win marked his first week owning the outlet.

“This is an especially big moment for me, and all of my customers think we are extra lucky now.

“There hasn’t been a division one win here in over six years.

“This store has sold 12 division one winning entries over 30 years, so it is amazing to add another to the list.”

In 2021, there have been 19 division-one winners in Melbourne’ South East. They have collected more than $26.8 million in total.