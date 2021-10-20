Refugee housing needed

-

Long-term housing is required for about 650 airlifted Afghanistan refugees in the South East, a settlement agency says.

AMES Australia is seeking interest from property owners to rent to some of the 2000 refugees evacuated from Kabul last August are in Victoria.

A third of them are seeking to settle in the South East, where there’s an established Hazara community.

Just out of hotel quarantine, they are in short-term accommodation – such as units normally used by international students, an AMES spokesperson said.

“The majority are families – some of them up to 10 people – so they are seeking large-ish family homes.”

The rental housing market was difficult due to the impact of Covid-19, the spokesperson said.

“There is an added complication because some do not have full ID documentation – making it more difficult to get a real estate agent to lease a home.”

Recent arrival ‘Hamid’ and his family said he wanted to settle and find work in Dandenong “close to our community”.

“We are very grateful to have found a safe place in Australia and we want to move into our own home.”

To help, call AMES on 9938 4031