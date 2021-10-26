Covid-19: vax rates, active cases surge

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid double vaccinations has surged to the brink of 70 per cent of Greater Dandenong residents aged 16-and-over.

However, infections in the South East continue to soar, overtaking the North West as the state’s epicentre.

According to federal data, there were record-high second doses in Greater Dandenong (10.5 per cent) and Casey (10.6 per cent) in the past week.

In Greater Dandenong, 68 per cent are fully vaccinated and 90 per cent have at least a single dose, as of 25 October.

After a targeted campaign in recent weeks, Greater Dandenong is closing the gap with the state average of 74.7 fully vaxxed and 90.6 per cent single dosed.

Neighbouring Casey has surged to meet and exceed the state averages, with 74.5 per cent fully vaxxed and 95 per cent single dosed.

With easing statewide restrictions, the South East had been of concern to health authorities due to soaring infections and lagging vaccination rates.

There remain pockets of vaccine resistance – particularly in the Doveton (less than 50 per cent double vaxxed as of 18 October) and Dandenong (less than 55 per cent) postcodes.

The Dandenong postcode is also one of the top infection hotspots in the state, with 895 active cases and 289 new cases in the past week.

Active cases in Casey and Greater Dandenong remain high at 4435.

On 25 October, there were 158 new reported cases in Casey that day and 125 in Greater Dandenong.

Other postcode hotspots are Cranbourne (768 active cases), Narre Warren (442), Noble Park (396), Hampton Park (289) and Keysborough (223).