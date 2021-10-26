South-East heroes recognised

-

Two leaders in the South East have been selected as nominees for the 2022 Victoria Australian of the Year Awards.

Human rights and refugee advocate Nyadol Nyoun, of Lynbrook, and Sikh Volunteers Australia co-founder Jaswinder Singh, of Hallam, are among 16 Victorian finalists.

Born in a refugee camp, Ms Nyoun, 33, has been a powerful voice for human rights, multiculturalism, refugees and people seeking asylum.

She is among four finalists for the Victoria Australian of the Year.

Her family, having fled the Sudanese Civil War, arrived in Melbourne in 2005.

Since then, Ms Nyoun graduated in law at the University of Melbourne and has become a lawyer, writer, speaker, volunteer and mother-of-two.

She has spoken out on race and human rights issues, including media coverage targeting African gangs and Covid-19 law-breakers.

As a result, she was subjected to racist online harassment and abuse.

Ms Nyoun is an Advisory Committee member of the Andrew & Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law.

She also chairs Harmony Alliance – an Australian migrant and refugee women’s coalition that empowers migrant women, including improving their digital literacy.

She has been recognised with the Harmony Alliance Award, the Afro-Australian Student Organisation‘s Unsung Hero Award and as co-winner of the Tim McCoy Prize.

Other Victoria Australian of the Year nominees are paralympian Dylan Alcott, CSIRO chief scientist Professor Bronwyn Fox and domestic violence survivor/advocate Kimbarlie O’Reilly.

Mr Singh, 37, has been nominated for the Victoria Local Hero category for his work as secretary of Sikh Volunteers Australia.

Under a philosophy of selfless service or ‘seva’, his group delivers food to disadvantaged international students, older people, single parents and people who are homeless.

It has come to the fore during the Victorian bushfires in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic and recent flooding in Victoria and NSW.

By the end of 2020, SVA delivered more than 140,000 meals to people-in-need during Covid lockdowns.

Mr Singh has brought together and inspired individuals, communities and businesses to volunteer and donate to the cause.

Other Victoria Local Hero nominees are Mallacoota SES volunteer Leo op den Brouw, Brunswick West volunteer Phaik See (Cecilia) Chuah and musician/broadcaster Grant Hansen.

The other two Victoria Australian of the Year Award categories are Victoria Young Australian of the Year and Victoria Senior Australian of the Year.

Winners will be announced on 10 November.

They will join other state and territory award recipients as national finalists.

National Australia Day Council chief executive Karlie Brand said the Victorian nominees were “extraordinary people whose accomplishments are inspirational”.

“They lead by example and make pathways for others.

“They remind us that greatness comes in many forms and that we all have something to give.”