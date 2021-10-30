78yo predator jailed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An elderly serial offender has been jailed over the tying up and sexual assault of a Noble Park woman in her own home in late 2019.

Graham Murray, now 78, pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court to false imprisonment, aggravated burglary and sexual assault.

Murray knew the married victim on a social basis, and that she was home alone at the time, Judge Robert Dyer said in sentencing on 27 October.

Prior to the assault, the victim dismissed Murray’s offer of a massage.

Three days later, Murray was assisted by a female co-offender, who posed as a social worker visiting the victim’s home.

The victim was tricked by the co-accused as part of “a game” into having her hands tied behind her back, a pillow case put over her head and being directed to lie on her bed.

Murray soon after entered the victim’s house, undressed and sexually assaulted the victim. He ignored her struggling and protests.

The victim escaped to a neighbour’s house after convincing Murray that she needed to go to the toilet.

Judge Dyer noted Murray’s “highly relevant” 50-year criminal history, including rape and indecent assault convictions in 1974, 1992 and 1995 as well as burglaries.

In this case, the victim was vulnerable and emotionally scarred by the pre-meditated assault in her home.

Murray’s severe abuse and damage as a child in a Salvation Army institution played a role in his offending, Judge Dyer said.

But similarly-abused others didn’t turn to a life of crime and sexual assaults, he said.

Murray’s diagnosed “borderline” intellect, his major depression, post-traumatic stress and agoraphobia were also noted, as was his early guilty plea.

Murray’s physical health was “relatively poor”, which partly reduced his potential risk to the community.

He has been married to his current wife for 18 years.

Murray was sentenced as a serious sexual offender for the charges of aggravated burglary and sexual assault.

He was jailed for up to five years, and eligible for parole after three-and-a-half years.

He’d already served 685 days of the term in pre-sentence detention.