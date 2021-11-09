Greater Dandenong tops 80% double-vax

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s Covid double-vax rate has surpassed 80 per cent, according to latest official data.

As of 8 November, 81.5 per cent of residents 16-and-over were fully vaccinated. The single dose rate is 92.2 per cent.

After a sustained public health campaign, the council area has largely bridged the gap with the rest of Victoria (about 84 per cent fully vaccinated).

In neighbouring Casey, double-vax coverage is 88.2 per cent.

As reported last week, there remains pockets of resistance, particularly in the Doveton, Dandenong and Hampton Park postcodes.

Meanwhile the surge of Covid infections in the South East is slowing, with 408 new cases in the past week in Greater Dandenong and 672 in Casey.

Active cases dropped by 953 across the two council areas in the past seven days. There are still more than 2700 in Casey and Greater Dandenong.

Six aged care facilities in the region have active cases, with three reporting Covid-linked fatalities.

Belvedere Noble Park recorded 39 resident infections and nine deaths, Regis Dandenong North 22 resident infections and two deaths and Japara Viewhills Manor in Endeavour Hills four infected residents and one death.

There are also clusters in Arcare Keysborough (22 residents, 13 staff), Rosewood Downs Dandenong (17 residents, 1 staff) and TLC Noble Manor in Noble Park (six staff).

Postcode hotspots are Dandenong (524 active cases), Cranbourne (464), Narre Warren (250) and Noble Park (214).