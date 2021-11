Police are seeking alleged swindlers who have bought $22,000-plus of goods with stolen credit card numbers in Keysborough and other parts of Melbourne.

The men ‘purchased’ the goods at stores in April, May, July and August, as far afield as Ballarat, Echuca and Mornington.

Police have released CCTV images of men wanted for questioning.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au