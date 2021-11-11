Springvale hub opens – officially

The award-winning Springvale Community Hub’s official opening has occurred belatedly.

On 8 November, Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long and Keysborough MP Martin Pakula MP unveiled a plaque at the facility which includes a cafe, meeting rooms and exhibition spaces.

The $50-million-plus hub and adjoining library had been open to the public since late 2020 but its use has been curtailed by a series of Covid lockdowns.

It is expected to attract 600,000 visits annually.

The leading-edge design includes 6-Star Green rating sustainability principles and a net-zero emissions target.

This year, the hub received the William Wardell Award for Public Architecture at the Australian Institute of Architects’ state awards as well as ‘Gold’ at the Good Design Awards.

The State Government contributed $1.4 million from the Living Libraries Infrastructure Fund and the Community Sport Infrastructure Fund.