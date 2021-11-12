Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is reopening for a chat and a cuppa. The 34-member group welcomes new members for companionship, building projects and gardening. A double-vax digital certificate is required for entry.

– Fridays noon at Keysborough Men’s Shed, enter via Loxwood Avenue. Details: Geoff Wright, 0415 066 170.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning. We are invited to turn off our mobiles and distractions, and tune into ourselves. All welcome, whether you’re a beginner or a pro at meditating.

– Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm at The Open Door’s Zoom meeting room. A gold coin donation is welcome. Details: Jo/Tayla, 97918664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Schools interfaith

Greater Dandenong Combined Schools Interfaith Gathering will meet on Zoom online to discuss ‘Creating a better world together’ in the United Nations Year of Peace and Trust. The event is being coordinated by Media students and staff at Dandenong High School.

– Tuesday 16 November, 10am-12pm. To join the meeting, use meeting ID 834 3517 5501, passcode 260488. Details: Helen Heath, 8774 7662, 0421 829 563 or executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au