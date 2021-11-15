Covid-19: active cases rise

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Active Covid cases in Greater Dandenong are rising again despite the fully-vaxxed rate topping 80 per cent.

In the past five days, there’s been a gradual rise to 970 active cases. There were 265 new cases in the past week.

The council area had recorded a recent active-case low of 910 on 10 November – after being as high as 1938 two weeks earlier.

Postcode hotspots include Dandenong (455 active cases and 134 new cases in the past week), Noble Park (201, 52), Springvale (130, 48), Keysborough (128, 38) and Endeavour Hills (96, 27).

The Dandenong postcode remains relatively vaccine hesitant, with less than 75 per cent of 16-and-overs being double-vaxxed as of 8 November.

In neighbouring Casey, there were 601 new cases in the past week, with active cases also rising in recent days.

As of 14 November, there were 1689 active cases – up 198 over the past five days. It was significantly less than the peak of 2617 on 25 October.

Current active clusters are at Lyndhurst Primary School and Dandenong South Primary School.