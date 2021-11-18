Charity food bus stolen

Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a church bus containing $1000 of food donations.

The bus, with its food for those in need, was stolen from St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dandenong on 12 November, police say.

It was involved in a crash in Springvale about 4.20pm on Monday 15 November.

A man and woman fled from the bus.

They were found and arrested by Dandenong Frontline Tactical Unit and uniform officers in Springvale a short time later.

The man was charged with theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, commit indictable offence whilst on bail and various driving offences including exceed prescribed concentration of drug.

He was remanded in custody.

The woman is expected to be charged with theft of motor vehicle and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.