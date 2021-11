Police seized more than 100 cannabis plants during a raid in Endeavour Hills.

SD3 Divisional Response Unit members found the “elaborate” hydroponic cannabis crop at a Jamara Court property about 7am on Tuesday 16 November.

The plants were of varying stages of maturity, police say.

An illegal electrical bypass was also seized.

Police say there were no occupants in the premises at the time.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au