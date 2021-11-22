Springvale drug raid: pair charged

Three people were arrested during an alleged drug raid by police at a Springvale premises.

SD3 Divisional Response Unit officers seized illicit drugs believed to be heroin, cannabis and methylamphetamine at the Wales Street property from about 5pm on Thursday 18 November.

Police also seized methadone, cash alleged as proceeds of crime, and phones and an iPad allegedly used for drug trafficking.

A 38-year-old Springvale woman and a 38-year-old Springvale man were charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, dealing with proceeds of crime and other related charges.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court, the woman bailed to appear at the court in February.

A 21-year-old Springvale man was issued with a cannabis caution and released.