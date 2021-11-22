Recycling fuel for fire

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A community advice warning was issued after a large fire “ripped through” a recycling facility in Dandenong South.

FRV and CFA crews responded to an automatic alarm at the Cleanaway premises at Thomas Murrell Crescent about 2.35am on Saturday 20 November.

“Upon arrival, crews found a significant amount of recycling materials were alight, with large flames and smoke issuing from the premise,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“The fire had ripped through a building on the site.”

More than 18 FRV firefighters were involved in the operation, which included machinery pulling apart rubbish to “break up the fuel load”.

Pumper appliances hosed down the flames with water.

Environment Protection Authority Victoria staff also attended. WorkSafe and City of Greater Dandenong were notified, the FRV spokesperson said.

“The community advice warning has been issued for smoke in the area.”