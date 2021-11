By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two boys have been arrested in relation to an alleged stolen car in Ross Street, Dandenong.

Police say they observed the vehicle pulling into the property about 1.30pm on Wednesday 24 November.

They arrested the 13-year-old and 14-year-old boys nearby.

Police searched the area for other occupants of the car but no further arrests were made.

The teens were taken for questioning by police.