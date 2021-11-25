Covid-19: Dandenong hits 80 % vax rate

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Covid-19 double-vax rate in the Dandenong postcode has exceeded 80 per cent.

According to state data up to 22 November, more than 80 per cent of residents 12 and over are fully Covid vaccinated in Dandenong and Doveton postcodes.

It follows a concerted campaign to boost lagging vaccination rates in the two postcodes.

Double-vax rates in Noble Park, Endeavour Hills and Hallam postcodes have passed 85 per cent. They are matching Victoria’s average, which is approaching 90 per cent.

Keysborough, Springvale and Springvale South postcodes are more than 90 per cent covered.

Meanwhile, Dandenong postcode still ranks among the top daily Covid infections in the state – though active case numbers have significantly dropped in recent weeks.

On 24 November, the postcode recorded 28 new cases.

Other postcode hotspots include Noble Park (12 new cases), Cranbourne (13), Hampton Park (10) and Springvale (9).

Greater Dandenong and Casey council areas also rank among the highest for daily cases with 46 and 82 respectively reported on 24 November.

The cluster at Dandenong North Primary School has grown to 27, according to Department of Health stats.