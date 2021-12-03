Passenger killed on Springvale Rd

A passenger has died and a driver is fighting for life after a car crashed into a pole in Springvale South.

Emergency services freed a male driver and female passenger from the wrecked car, which crashed on Springvale Road about 5.30am on Friday 3 December.

Both were taken to hospital in a critical condition, police say.

The passenger later died at hospital.

All lanes of Springvale Road, Springvale South are closed between Harold Road and Mackay Street, the Department of Transport stated.

Motorists should use Westall Road or Corrigan Road instead, it advised.

Buses on routes 902 are diverting around the closure, so delays are likely.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the crash.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au