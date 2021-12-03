Research targets unreported racism

by Danielle Kutchel

A new grassroots anti-racism project will look differently at how racism can be combated in Casey and Greater Dandenong.

Led by Dr Mario Peucker, senior research fellow at Victoria University, researchers want to know why people do or do not report their experiences of racism and what supports or services would help empower them to make that report.

Following the success of a similar project in Wyndham, the researchers aim to create an anti-racism network in the south east that will provide culturally sensitive, community-led services and supports for people who experience racism.

“We think if these services are in place … and promoted in the community, then people would report [their experiences of racism] more,” Dr Peucker said.

In Wyndham, more than 12 service providers reflecting various multicultural communities have now come together to build a network that encourages and allows people to report any racism they experience.

The researchers have also provided staff at these organisations with training on how to respond to reports of racism.

Currently, in Greater Dandenong and Casey, the research team is working with grassroots community organisations and public service providers to ask what services they would like to see in the area and how they would like to be involved in developing those.

They are also seeking input from multicultural community members to allow them to have their say on how the network should be built and how service providers should be involved.

A community forum will be held online on Monday 6 December for anyone interested in sharing their ideas.

As the community comes together to design and build the network, the researchers “retreat” to allow them space to shape the network in a way that will work best for locals, Dr Peucker explained.

“It’s in their hands; it’s owned by communities,” he said.

In Wyndham, the Wyndham Community Education Centre now coordinates the network.

Dr Peucker said real change has been achieved; a local police station now trains new staff specifically in racism.

“It’s quite nice to see how it has evolved for us,” Dr Peucker said.

“This is where empowerment and change really happens.”

He hopes the “community empowerment project” will ultimately reach every municipality in Victoria – dispelling the disempowering and frustrating processes that currently cloud reporting on racism.

“It’s really amazing to see how it has resonated with the community,” he said.

The community forum will be held online on Monday 6 December from 7pm – 8.30pm. To attend, please RSVP via email to Marek Krol (Marek.Krol@cgd.vic.gov.au). You will receive a zoom link to join the forum.