Engineering a Victory

By Marcus Uhe

Brothers-in-law Jonathon Buntz and Jay Grenfell have been recognised at the 2021 Greater Dandenong Chamber of Business Awards.

Their business A.B.U Engineering won the Manufacturing and Construction award at Thursday’s award ceremony on 2 December.

A.B.U specialises in specialist precision engineering, providing products including thin-wall packaging and medical tooling.

Buntz said their business wasn’t immune to the difficulties presented by Covid.

“This year has been great but last year was definitely one of the toughest I’ve gone through,” he said.

“In the new year, we have come back bigger, better and stronger than ever.”

In 2018 ABU completed the construction of their manufacturing facility on Assembly Drive in Dandenong South.

The business has been passed down through the Buntz family, established by Jonathon’s Grandfather, Walter in 1958 before his father, Steven took-over in the late 1980s following Walter’s death.

Jonathon Buntz and Grenfell joined forces in 2015 to take joint ownership of A.B.U.