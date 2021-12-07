Designing a winner

By Marcus Uhe

Innovation and Sustainability Award

Award Sponsor: Hilton Manufacturing

Won by: KLM Spatial

Nominees: ABU Engineering, Micro Precision Plastics, KLM Spatial, Polyflor, Snap Dandenong South

KLM Spatial will need to design a new space in their trophy cabinet to place their Innovation and Sustainability Award from the 2021 Greater Dandenong Chamber of Business Awards.

The award recognises businesses that develop and research to change their primary product or industry, or initiatives that contribute to making Greater Dandenong a more sustainable place to live, work and play.

The business has adopted virtual reality (VR) technology to create a realistic rendering of their building designs, which was particularly useful for the during Covid lockdowns.

“You can walk through the house design with VR and understand the product that will be built,” Damien Rivalland from KLM Spatial said.

“It’s not just an artistic render.”

KLM Spatial offers land development consulting services for over 35 years from their Ordish Road facility in Dandenong, specialising in town planning, land surveying, engineering and building design.