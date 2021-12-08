Murder accused pleads not guilty

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An Endeavour Hills man has pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of another man earlier this year.

Stephen Robinson, 56, appeared via video link from Port Phillip Prison at a committal mention hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 December.

According to the charge sheet, he is accused of murdering Adam Russell at Endeavour Hills on Sunday 15 August.

In the brief hearing, magistrate Tara Hartnett ordered Robinson to appear at a directions hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria later this month.

Robinson did not seek bail.