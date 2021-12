By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has been seriously injured after being trapped in machinery in Brooks Drive, Dandenong South.

FRV firefighters worked for five minutes to free the man in his 50s just before 9am on Thursday 9 December.

Paramedics treated his serious lower-body injuries at the scene, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

He was taken to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition.

Victoria Police also attended.

WorkSafe is making inquiries, a spokesperson said.