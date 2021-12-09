Women’s Association South East Melbourne to host special guest

A special guest is joining Women’s Association South East Melbourne Australia (WASEMA) Inc for its end of year meet and greet event.

WASEMA is a registered charity that works for the wellbeing of women, especially in South East Melbourne.

The charity is proud to host Winitha Bonney OAM – a thought leader and expert in the advancement of women and people of colour.

Winitha is the founder of Amina of Zaria, an online platform and exclusive membership community that encourages, teaches and empowers women of colour to excel in their professional and personal lives.

She is also the the founder of Australia’s first leadership entrepreneurial convention and award night for women of colour – #ColourFull.

In 2021, Winitha was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her extensive work in diversity and inclusion.

WASEMA chair Bhavika Unnadkhat said the meet and greet will be the first post-lock down get together.

“Were very excited to have Winitha at the event, Iv’e attended her workshop before and she’s lovely,” Ms Unnadkhat said.

“She’s going to talk about how cope with and better manage change.

“Especially in this environment, it is going to be very challenging with all the changes and social events coming up.

“It’s a short, sharp and interactive event that is open to non-members who may be interested in joining.”

The online event will be held on Wednesday 15 December from 7pm.

To book your spot, visit eventbrite.com.au/e/wasema-meet-and-greet-tickets-218973695217