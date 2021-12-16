Man charged with toilet ‘ice’ stash

A Mulgrave man has been charged after police allegedly seized a commercial quantity of ice hidden in a toilet cistern.

After a one-month investigation, Victoria Police made the discovery while raiding a premises in Hansworth Street, Mulgrave on Wednesday 15 December.

The officers also allegedly seized $171,600 and prohibited weapons including a samurai sword, extendable baton, two tasers and a knife.

Detective Sergeant Wesley Bryant of Box Hill Divisional Crime Team said police removed a commercial quantity of drugs from reaching the streets as well as a “bevy of dangerous and illegal weapons”.

“We know illicit drugs cause a devastating ripple effect throughout the entire community – with drug-fuelled violence, burglaries and thefts committed to support an addiction, drug-related road trauma, family violence and sexual assaults.

“Police will leave no stone unturned when it comes to weeding out drug traffickers – community safety is our number one priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure is the entire community is safe.”

The 48-year-old man was charged with commercial trafficking, drug possession, proceeds of crime, weapons and ammunition offences, breaching a firearm prohibition order and committing an indictable offence on bail.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 December.