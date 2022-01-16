Medi-hotels to ease pressure on hospitals

Two medi-hotels will be set up to help care for the growing number of Covid-19 patients needing lower-level care, easing pressure on Victoria’s hospital system.

Hotel quarantine sites are being transformed into medi-hotels, from Monday 17 January providing Hospital in the Home style care for low acuity patients in a highly controlled environment and with all the amenities of existing health hotels.

Acting Minister for Health James Merlino said the medi-hotels would provide an extra buffer at a time when Covid-19 case numbers and related hospital admissions are rising.

“Patients will receive high-quality care from health professionals in a hotel setting, making even better use of the sources we have available,” he said.

The medi-hotels will have capacity to provide care for over 300 patients at a time – in partnership with Northern Health and Royal Melbourne Hospital.

The medi-hotels will alleviate pressures on the hospital networks by freeing up beds for patients with higher-care needs, while making good use of existing space in the hotel quarantine network.

CQV will retain operational management of the hotels and Victoria Police will continue its on-site security function.

Hotel quarantine for unvaccinated returned overseas travellers and emergency accommodation for community members and frontline workers will continue at separate hotels not being used as medi-hotels.