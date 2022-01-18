Tragedy for forklift driver

By Marcus Uhe

A 44-year-old man from Koo Wee Rup has died following a workplace accident in Dandenong South on the morning of Monday 17 January.

Emergency services were called to a Fowler Road business just after 6.45am following reports a man had been crushed by a shipping container.

The victim, who died at the scene, is yet to be identified.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

WorkSafe said in a statement that they are investigating the incident.

“It is understood a component of the forklift failed as the shipping container was being lifted at about 6:07am, causing the container to fall back onto the driver’s cabin,” WorkSafe said.

“The death is the second workplace fatality for 2022, two more than at the same time last year.”