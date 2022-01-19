Rude awakening in Dandenong

A man has been arrested after falling through the ceiling of a home in Dandenong.

The victim was asleep on the couch in his loungeroom when he woke to the roof collapsing above him around 5am.

The victim’s son helped to restrain the offender, who complied with their requests to remain seated until police arrived.

A backpack was located in the backyard containing an array of allegedly stolen mail.

A 32-year-old Brighton East man was arrested and released pending further enquiries. He is expected to be charged with trespass and theft.