Rate your council

A phone survey is set to ask Greater Dandenong residents for their ratings on their council.
The City of Greater Dandenong has commissioned independent interviewers to call a “representative sample” of 400 residents from 31 January to mid-March.
The survey is designed to assess the council’s performance on a range of measures.
Details and individual responses are kept confidential. Overall results only are shared with the council.
Market research agency National Field Services will conduct the surveys.
Details: City of Greater Dandenong customer service, 8571 1000.