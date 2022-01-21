Rate your council

A phone survey is set to ask Greater Dandenong residents for their ratings on their council.

The City of Greater Dandenong has commissioned independent interviewers to call a “representative sample” of 400 residents from 31 January to mid-March.

The survey is designed to assess the council’s performance on a range of measures.

Details and individual responses are kept confidential. Overall results only are shared with the council.

Market research agency National Field Services will conduct the surveys.

Details: City of Greater Dandenong customer service, 8571 1000.