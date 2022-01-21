Magic Beach

Alison Lester’s classic book comes to life on stage in a wonderful world of song, light, shadow, text and movement for children aged 3-8 years and their adults.

From the team behind The Gruffalo and The 13-, 26-, 52-, 78- and 91-Storey Treehouses, this new Australian adaptation from multi-award winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer is a celebration of the power of the imagination and the differences that make every child special.

– Thursday 27 January, 12pm at The Drum theatre, cnr Walker and Lonsdale streets, Dandenong.

Bookings: 8571 1666 or https://drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/drum/events/magic-beach

Spiritual workshops

Welcome to The Open Door, a centre for creative spirituality. Our centre offers a place to explore your creativity/inner life without fear or judgement.

We run a variety of weekly workshops from 31 January including Tai Chi (Mondays 2pm-2.20pm), awareness meditation (Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm) and Art of Soul (Wednesdays 11.30am-1.30pm). Monthly workshops include Mark’s Gospel (first Monday of month 4.30pm-5.30pm), 500 Card Game Club (first Thursday of month 1.30pm-2.30pm) and Book Club (third Monday of month 7pm-8pm)

Workshops are in person and via Zoom. Gold coin donations welcomed.

– 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Details: Jo on 9791 8664 or email theopendoor@ssjg.org.au. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination and wear a mask upon entry please.

Men’s Shed closed

Keysborough Mens shed is currently closed until further notice due to the amount of Covid cases around the area. We will notify all when we can start again so hang in there guys. If you need any help please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Art show entries open

Noble Park Community Art Show is calling artists of all ages to submit 2D artworks in any medium, including oils, acrylics, watercolours, gouache and aerosol.

Entries close 24 February. First prize $500, junior first prize $150.

– Details: https://www.npccartshow.com/enter/

Make Your Move

This Australia Day fun run is open to everyone of all ages and abilities. This is not a timed event – walk, run, stroll, push or roll like no one is watching.

The run will take place on an approved track around Dandenong Park and finish near Shepley Oval.. Come and have a fun – and fit – start to Australia Day 2022 with your friends and family and enjoy a sausage sizzle on offer.

Check in at Stan Prior Stage at 7.45am on Wednesday 26 January.

– 8am-9am Wednesday 26 January at Dandenong Park, cnr Pultney, Foster and Lonsdale streets, Dandenong. Check in at 7.45am at Stan Prior Stage.

Australia Day Awards

The annual Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards recognise the outstanding contribution made by people within our community who work tirelessly to enrich the lives of others.

– 10am-11.30am, Wednesday 26 January at Springvale Town Hall, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Registrations essential at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/australia-day-awards-ceremony-2022

Summer Fun Day

Before we say farewell to the holidays and start school again come and join us to enjoy live entertainment from the FReeZA youth stage and try a range of sports from AFL Victoria and local sporting clubs.

Free family friendly activities include sports and circus workshops and arts and craft, as well as a pop-up library tent. –

– 11am-2pm, Wednesday 26 January at Ross Reserve, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.