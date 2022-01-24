Police launch Operation Amity

Victoria Police is determined to make 2022 the safest year yet for road users.

Operation Amity will be in effect state-wide from 12.01am Tuesday 25 January until 11.59pm Wednesday 26 January, focusing on impaired driving, speed, fatigue, distraction offences and seatbelt compliance.

The aim, in addition to detecting offences, is to provide highly visible police activity and enforcement to reinforce positive driving behaviours and lessen the incidence of road trauma.

The Australia Day public holiday period presents a high risk for road trauma.

After a tragic start to January on our roads, police are looking to hit the reset button and turn the year around.

20 people have already lost their lives on Victorian roads as of midnight Sunday 23 January, according to the Transport Accident Commission, a 150 per cent increase on the same period from 2021.