Two out of three ain’t bad

Cranbourne’s hugely popular Tricodes event will take on a slightly different look and feel this year when the unique meeting takes place at the Cranbourne Racing Centre this Friday 28 January.

This year’s event – still set to be a great evening of entertainment for the family – could be renamed ‘Dualcodes’, with the greyhound part of the action not taking place due to unplanned mechanical works that need to be undertaken to fix the greyhound rail infrastructure.

“While this is disappointing, it is important that we start the process to get important works completed on the track,” said Andrew Fennell, CEO of the Cranbourne Greyhound Racing Club.

Despite the late change, there is still plenty to look forward to on the night, with confirmation that there will be a range of FREE kids activities to enjoy plus a Blues Band playing after the last race which will ensure a lively and family-friendly atmosphere on what is looking like being a very pleasant evening weather-wise.

Cranbourne Turf Club CEO Neil Bainbridge has confirmed that all three clubs have committed to working together to stage another Tricodes meeting later in the year to showcase the Cranbourne Racing Centre complex.

“We still encourage everyone to get down for what will be a fun and action-packed night”, said Mr Bainbridge.

Hospitality packages remain available, general admission tickets are only $15 and kids are FREE.

To purchase tickets visit cranbourneturfclub.com.au, phone 5996 1300 or email

sales@cranbourneturfclub.com.au