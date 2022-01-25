The Level Crossing Removal Project have removed the boom gates at Greens Road, Dandenong South, marking another step towards making the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines level crossing free.

Major construction to build two new 600 metre rail bridges over the road is almost finished, with structural works complete, including signalling and power system upgrades which will enable trains to run on the new rail bridge over Greens Road by early February.

The congested Greens Road level crossing is a busy industrial area and its removal frees up traffic.

A second track between Cranbourne and Dandenong will open close to a year ahead of schedule, enabling trains to run every 10 minutes on average in the morning peak.

A timetable change – which will come into effect shortly after the second track opens – will see more trains run during both morning and afternoon peak periods from Cranbourne, Lynbrook and Merinda Park stations.

The timetable update will see trains that previously terminated at Dandenong extended to Cranbourne. Once trains are running on dedicated tracks, Cranbourne line commuters will immediately experience far fewer cancellations and delays.

The works are part of a $1 billion Cranbourne Line upgrade which includes eight kilometres of track between Cranbourne and Dandenong and a new Merinda Park Station.

Foster Street, Dandenong, will be closed until Thursday 27 January with detours available via George and Hutton Streets.

Greenland Place, Dandenong, will also be closed between Cheltenham Road and Dandenong Station until Tuesday 15 February.

Buses are replacing trains on sections of the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines until Thursday February 10. For more information, click the following link: levelcrossings.vic.gov.au/disruptions/cranbourne-and-pakenham-lines-buses-replace-trains-jan-22?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Bye bye Greens Road boom gates&utm_content=Bye bye Greens Road boom gates+CID_0f12dc3b781047076505e3ca5c14165c&utm_source=email&utm_term=Buses replace trains on sections of the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines