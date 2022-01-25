Boom gates gone at Greens Road

Level Crossing Removal Projects staff have removed the boom gates at the Greens Road level crossing in Dandenong South, bringing the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines closer to being level crossing free.

Major construction to build two new 600m rail bridges over the road is nearing completion, with structural works already done, along with the signalling and power system upgrades inside the rail corridor.

Once around the clock works are complete in early February, trains will run on the new rail bridge over Greens Road.

These 24/7 works are part of the massive $1 billion Cranbourne Line Upgrade, which includes building 8km of duplicated track between Cranbourne and Dandenong and a new Merinda Park Station.

A second track between Cranbourne and Dandenong will open close to a year ahead of schedule, enabling trains to run every 10 minutes on average in the morning peak.

A timetable change – which will come into effect shortly after the second track opens – will see more trains run during both morning and afternoon peak periods from Cranbourne, Lynbrook and Merinda Park stations.

The timetable update will see trains that previously terminated at Dandenong extended to Cranbourne.

Once trains are running on dedicated tracks, Cranbourne line commuters will immediately experience far fewer cancellations and delays.