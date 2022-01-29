Bright days for Sonny

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong Tennis Club’s Sonny Rennison lived the dream at the Australian Open.

Not only did he toss the coin at Dylan Alcott’s final match on Rod Laver Arena, he shared a knuckle punch, a photo and later a hit with the legend on court.

Sonny, 9, was selected to flip an ANZ commemorative coin ahead of the quad wheelchair final on 27 January.

“I was about to do the coin toss, Dylan said before you do it I just want to give Sonny a cuddle.

“The crowd was very big and really loud.

“It was really cool.”

He traded a friendly knuckle-punch with both Alcott and finalist Sam Schroder, posed for a photo and travelled through the Hallway of Champions featuring the names of past Australian Open winners.

Meanwhile his Nanny in England got up in the early hours to watch the ceremony and sent Sonny a video.

The next day, Sonny was one of four juniors selected for a clinic with Alcott – who had just been crowned Australian of the Year.

“We were invited to come and play with Dylan for some practicing, which was amazing.

“Just to play with Dylan is a dream come true.”

To cap off the tournament, Sonny also had a hit with Alcott’s doubles partner Heath Davidson and the US’s David Wagner on Margaret Court Arena.

A wheelchair tennis player since 5, Sonny has quickly picked up the sport and got to know with the outgoing Alcott through training at Melbourne Park.

“I’m pretty good friends. He’s a great man, a great role model.

“He’s just helped so many people to get back on the court and try their best whether in a wheelchair or not in a wheelchair.

“I definitely think he deserves Australian of the Year.”

During the past fortnight, he’s flipped coins ahead of several Australian Open matches including the round 1 men’s match between high-ranking Andrey Rublev and Gianluca Mager.

He also tossed the coin for a men’s wheelchair tennis round one match between eventual champion Shingo Kunieda and Joachim Gerard at Margaret Court arena.

“It’s been a real honour to have the responsibility to do all of these things.

“Hopefully I play on Rod Laver Arena or Margaret Court Arena with my tennis.”

The commemorative coin featured Australian tennis legend Margaret Molesworth who won the inaugural Australasian Championships 100 years ago in 1922.