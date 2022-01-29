Councillor on leave

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillor Bob Milkovic has taken leave from 19 January to 6 March.

Councillors approved Cr Milkovic’s request for a leave of absence, which includes council meetings on 24 January, 14 February and 28 February as well as councillor briefing sessions.

According to a council report, his leave was requested for personal reasons.

Under the Local Government Act, the council must grant any reasonable request for leave.

Cr Milkovic is the ward councillor for Dandenong North.