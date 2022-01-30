Springvale Road exit closure

By Marcus Uhe

The Monash Freeway’s inbound Springvale Road exit ramp has closed from 8pm Thursday 27 January until 5pm Monday 14 February, as part of Stage two the Monash Freeway Upgrade.

The roadworks speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour will be in place.

Vic Roads encourages drivers to allow extra time and exit at Wellington Road or Blackburn Road instead.

As part of stage two of the Monash Freeway upgrade, 36 kilometres of new lanes will be added on the Monash and Prices Freeways between Eastlink and Springvale Road inbound, and Warrigal Road and Eastlink outbound.