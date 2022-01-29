Kitchen a winner

By Marcus Uhe

Ian Kitchen has been recognised with the Sustainability Award at the City of Greater Dandenong Awards for his service to the Greater Dandenong Environmental Group.

Mr Kitchen, who recently announced his retirement from the Presidency after 25 years, was recognised for continuously advocating for the preservation and restoration of the natural environment.

He and his team of a dozen volunteers at the Environmental Group undertake tree planting activities, water watch and frog watch across Greater Dandenong, with a focus on Dandenong Creek.

He said that he was pleased that their endeavours were being spotlighted by council.

“You don’t do this thing for awards but it was good to have somebody doing something with the environment recognised by council.

“We need to bring the environment to the forefront because it’s important.”

The group was also recognised in 2020 as the council’s Community Group of the Year.

Having now stepped away from the group, Mr Kitchen, who is a keen photographer, said that he was keen to spend more time behind his camera.