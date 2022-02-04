$647K boost for Noble Park

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Noble Park Community Centre has received a $280,000 boost in the latest round of Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board funding.

The centre in Memorial Drive gains a building and equipment upgrade ($184,000), a business plan for an architectural redesign ($50,000) and extra workshops and events ($46,000).

The $647,526 round also funds streetscaping designs for Leonard Avenue and Buckley Street ($100,000) and a $50,000 feasibility study into a potential library lounge at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre.

South-East Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis chairs the board, which he says brings together local and state governments, services providers, businesses and community groups to deliver “tailored local projects”.

“This comprehensive package of investments means every corner of our community will benefit from new opportunities to come together and build connections.”

The latest round of projects also includes:

– Noble Park Big Day Out ($26,150) including live music, silent disco, outdoor movie session and multicultural experiences as part of the 2022 Youth Fest.

– A 12-month community-based tutoring and study support program Noble Park Students Connect, run with South East Community Links ($21,850).

– To help for future planning, five pedestrian counter devices providing real-time movement data in key locations in Noble Park’s heart ($20,000).

– A Noble Park Retailer’s Hub for business support and advocacy ($10,000).

The State Government contributed $508,000 towards the funding round, with the rest from co-partners.

Under the state’s Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board, almost $4.5 million has flowed into the suburb.

It contributed to the all-abilities playground in Ross Reserve, open space in Frank Street and the Noble Park Youth Engagement Project.

In November 2021, the board announced $360,000 for 10 community-building projects, including a community garden, pop up sports and activities, a youth festival and a pedestrian trail with interpretative signage.

The Government set up suburban revitalisation boards in eight Melbourne suburbs. Their stated aim is to boost social and economic outcomes as part of the Covid recovery.