More options for Clyde students with two new schools

Students in Clyde hav kicked off the school year in two brand-new schools after Minister for Education James Merlino officially opened the new Clyde Creek Primary School and Clyde Secondary College on Tuesday 1 February.

The new schools will provide places for up to 550 primary students and 1300 secondary students including 100 dedicated places at the secondary college for students with disability.

Mr Merlino said that the opening of the new schools was a great development for the South East.

“We’re delivering on our promise to keep pace with our growing city and state, and it’s so exciting to see two new schools opening to make sure families in Clyde have access to a fantastic education throughout their school years,” he said.

Clyde Secondary College, led by founding principal Konnie Prades, features world-class, modern classrooms, a performing arts building and a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) building alongside a dedicated Physical Education building, featuring an indoor multi-sport court.

The new school also includes two outdoor hardcourts, a bike shelter and outdoor play and learning areas.

As a supported inclusion school, it features wider corridors for wheelchairs, enhanced accessible toilets fitted with hoists, covered walkways and kitchen facilities that cater for students with dietary or medication requirements.

The Clyde Creek Primary School campus includes two modern ’learning neighbourhoods’, alongside a third administration and learning building.

Led by founding principal Jodie Bray, the new school site also includes a multi-use Performing Arts and Physical Education building, featuring an indoor multi-sport court, two outdoor hard courts, a sports field and playgrounds.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale made sure to recognise the work of both Ms Prades and Ms Bray for their contributions to establishing the schools.

“Thank you to Principals Konnie Prades and Jodie Bray and their respective teams who have done an extraordinary job bringing together and nurturing a whole new school community in these times.

“Our Clyde and surrounding communities are growing and families deserve to have the best educational opportunities and learning environments close to home,” Ms Crugnale said.

“These two new schools compliment the wonderful existing schools in the area, with more to come.”

As part of the government’s promise to build a kindergarten on or next to every new Victorian primary school, the Eliston Family and Community Centre is located next door to Clyde Creek Primary, saving families time and helping them ditch the dreaded double drop-off each day.

The schools are two of 14 new schools the Labor Government has opened in 2022 as part of its work to deliver 100 new schools by 2026.

In the past seven years, the Government has invested more than $10.9 billion in building new schools and more than 1,700 school upgrades, creating around 13,500 jobs in construction and associated industries.