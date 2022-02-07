Reusable nappies survey

Greater Dandenong Council is taking its first baby steps towards a reusable nappy program.

It comes from concerns over the estimated 2 billion disposable nappies going to landfill each year in Australia.

Each disposable nappy takes up to 500 years to break down.

The council has launched an online survey to gauge the feasibility of a reusable nappy program.

The study aims to understand barriers to using reusable nappies, including convenience, cost and accessibility.

It will also evaluate behaviour-change programs to reduce waste.

Greater Dandenong and 11 other councils received $80,000 from Sustainability Victoria to conduct the feasibility study.

The other councils are Bayside, Boroondara, Glen Eira, Knox, Maribyrnong, Maroondah, Monash, Moonee Valley, Nillumbik Shire, Stonnington and Yarra Ranges.

The project is supported by the State Government’s Recycling Victoria Councils Fund.

The survey closes on Monday 21 February.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/what-type-nappy-does-your-baby-use