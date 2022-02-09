Stolen car pursuit in SE

A stolen car pursued by police through the South East has allegedly rammed of two police vehicles in Melbourne’s CBD.

The white 2015 BMW X6 wagon with stolen plates was followed by police through Narre Warren, Rowville, Dandenong South and Glen Waverley areas on the night of Tuesday 8 February, Victoria Police stated.

The police Air Wing was also involved in the pursuit.

At midnight, the wagon stopped on Domain Road in Melbourne. While attempting a U-turn, it allegedly rammed two police vehicles.

The wagon had been stolen in an aggravated burglary in Burwood East on Monday 7 February, police say.

The driver, a 30-year-old Tullamarine man, was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard.

A 21-year-old Collingwood woman, who was the wagon’s passenger, was released pending further enquiries.

Police say there were no injuries.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au