Buses replacing trains on Cranbourne line

By Marcus Uhe

The Cranbourne and Pakenham train lines are currently experiencing disruptions due to scheduled upgrade works.

Busses began replacing trains between Dandenong and Cranbourne stations at first service on Tuesday morning, and will operate until last service Thursday 10 February.

An express bus service will operate between Caulfield and Dandenong stations, with trains running between Dandenong and Pakenham during this time.

PTV and Level Crossing Removal Project staff encourage passengers to allow extra time when planning their journey.

For more information head to ptv.vic.gov.au/disruptions/disruptions-information/article/cranbourne-and-pakenham-lines-buses-replace-trains-from-8-30pm-monday-7-february-to-last-service-thursday-10-february-2022