New era for Cranbourne line

The new train station at Merinda Park is now ready for passengers a year ahead of schedule as part of the Cranbourne Line Duplication.

The opening coincided with a new train timetable beginning Sunday 13 February, thanks to eight kilometres of track duplication between Cranbourne and Dandenong, meaning trains every 10 minutes on average in the morning peak for passengers travelling from Cranbourne, Lynbrook and Merinda Park stations.

The new station includes a new pedestrian under-pass, allowing locals to safely cross the rail line.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was joined by local MPs Pauline Richards (Cranbourne), Gary Maas (Narre Warren South), Gabrielle Williams (Dandenong), Sonya Kilkenny (Carrum) and Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan on Sunday to mark the occasion.

The Premier said he was thrilled with the progress of work on the Cranbourne line.

“We’ve promised to remove dangerous and congested level crossings, so you can spend less time in traffic and more time with your loved ones, and we’re smashing our targets,” Mr Andrews said.

“15 level crossings are being removed on the Cranbourne line, with 13 already gone for good, and two more will make the line level crossing-free by 2025, changing the way people live, work and travel.”

More than 22 kilometres of steel, 20,000 tonnes of ballast and 16,000 concrete sleepers have been used to duplicate the single line track between Cranbourne and Dandenong, including building two new rail bridges over Eumemmering Creek and Abbotts Road, with the duplication paving the way for a future rail extension to Clyde.

Cranbourne MP Pauline Richards said she was excited for local residents to use the new facilities.

“Our community has been counting down for these extra train services, the removal of the level crossing and the new station at Merinda Park, and I’m thrilled they’re now able to enjoy these tremendous benefits,” Ms Richards said.

It also comes as locals and businesses in Dandenong South celebrate the removal of the boom gates at Greens Road, with trains running over two new 600-metre rail bridges.

South East road users can also look forward to significant road upgrades and improved travel times, with construction progressing on Hallam North and Heatherton Road, Lathams Road, Golf Links Road and Western Port Highway.

The project at Greens Road will complement the nearby Monash Freeway Upgrade, which will offer an additional 36 kilometres of new lanes between Warrigal Road and Cardinia Road, scheduled for completion in 2022.

For more information about the new timetable or projects in the southeast visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au