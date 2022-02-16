Forgetful day for Dandy

By Tyler Lewis

It was a day to forget out at Windy Hill for Dandenong.

The Panthers had won their last two games and once again found themselves in the hunt for the finals race.

With some wind in its sails and Essendon – who had just one win to its name in seven matches – in its sights, the Panthers would’ve no doubt come in confident it could finish the round inside the eight.

But it was a match that resembled the opposite of what the ladder suggests, with the Bombers out-playing the visiting side in a triumphant way.

The decision to bat first paid dividends for the Bombers, who established regular partnerships to post a strong total of 7/241.

The Bombers ability to avoid regular wickets and form partnerships was crucial, with the smallest partnership of the day being an impressive 17 runs.

Matt Wilson was once again the pick of the Panthers attack, claiming 2/42 from his ten overs, shifting his season victim tally to 18.

While the Bombers formed partnerships with ease, the Panthers struggled to find such clarity at the crease.

Dandenong opener Tom Donnell was first to depart for the Panthers, with just two runs on the board.

Donnell’s luck in recent weeks has been hard to locate, scoring just three runs from his last four hits.

After losing number three Josh Slater soon after, Brett Forsyth and brother Cameron linked in what loomed as the potential partnership for the visiting side.

But when Brett Forsyth sliced a cut shot into James Ryan’s hands, the Panthers chances of a stirring victory were gone.

Despite the best batters already being back in the pavilion, Bombers leg-spinner Liam Bowe bowled strikingly, claiming 4/24 from seven overs.

The Panthers run chase was all over in the 28th over, bundled out for just 91.

While it was a performance the Panthers will be discouraged by, the loss comes at a somewhat opportune time, with sides around them also losing, therefore minimising the impact on the ladder.

The Panthers still remain only one point outside of the top eight, but have some heavy percentage work ahead in the remaining rounds.

That work will begin this week, when Dandenong return to Shepley Oval to take on Geelong, a Cats side coached by former Dandenong premiership coach, Nick Speak.