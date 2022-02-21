Police brief: Team efforts take down four teens

CCTV cameras, the dog squad, the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) and members of the public joined forces in the arrest of four males in Cranbourne South in the early hours of Wednesday 9 February.

Two fourteen-year-olds, one fifteen-year-old and one eighteen-year-old were alerted to Police following multiple calls from the public about people causing trouble.

Using CCTV cameras, one of the males was arrested by a member of the public whilst the dog squad and CIRT assisted with the remaining three arrests.

The males will be charged with multiple counts of attempted theft from motor vehicle.

All four males are expected to be charged on summons.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is urged to contact Endeavour Hills Police Station on (03) 9709 7666 and quote reference number 220045768.