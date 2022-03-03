1100 turn out to reuse and recycle

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Greater Dandenong City Council held a reuse and recycle day on Saturday 26 February.

The event provided an opportunity for the council’s waste services team to provide information on waste education programs to residents, enhancing community engagement.

The Council’s contractor serviced over 1100 vehicles in a five hour timespan with computers, televisions, bikes, furniture, whitegoods and clothing among the items dropped off.

Further unwanted items can be given a new life with the council’s homecycle program from Tuesday 8 March until Saturday 19 March.

“Homecycle gives residents the chance to take part in a free one-off collection of smaller items that can be reused and recycled but are not normally accepted in the regular kerbside recycling bin,” said Paul Kearsley, director of business engineering and major products.

Smaller items that will be accepted include textiles, toys, games, puzzles, cookware, sporting equipment, electrical items, cutlery, craft goods and more.

On Saturday’s reuse and recycle day, Outlook Environmental were provided with good quality used items for their second-hand shop; Scipher received the e-waste products; Norstar and Sims Metal received metal products and WM Waste Management processed mattresses on the day.

The number of kilograms of material collected on Saturday 26 February day is not yet known.