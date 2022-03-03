Accused kidnapper again fails to front court

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man charged with kidnapping a baby boy in Keysborough has failed to appear for a court bail hearing two days in a row.

Dean Robertson, 46, from Frankston, remains isolated in Dandenong police cells while awaiting results on a PCR Covid test, the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court heard on 3 March.

“He’s laid back down and covered himself in a blanket,” a Dandenong custody supervisor told the court as he tried to coax Robertson to speak via the phone link.

Robertson has been in the police cells since he was charged with stealing a 2013 Toyota RAV 4, as well as kidnapping the baby inside the vehicle on 1 March.

He’s also charged with committing car theft while on bail and unlicensed driving on Putt Grove, Keysborough on the same day.

Police say the baby and stolen vehicle were found later that afternoon in Cranbourne. The baby was unharmed and reunited with his family, police say.

A Victoria Legal Aid lawyer, appearing as a ‘friend of the court’, was unable to speak to Robertson over the phone to get instructions.

This was due to Dandenong custody officers advising that a “quite unwell” Robertson was hanging up the phone and dialling Triple-0, the lawyer said. There were also possible suicide concerns, she said.

Robertson had a lengthy, unconfirmed history of psychiatric illness including recent hospital admissions, the court heard the day before.

A Forensicare assessment has been unable to occur since his remand.

Without the assessment or her client’s instructions, the lawyer said she couldn’t apply to have Robertson bailed to a mental treatment institution.

Magistrate Rosemary Falla said the only course of action was to transfer Robertson to a prison for an assessment. It was still open to Robertson to apply for bail in the future.

“He needs that treatment as a matter of urgency.”

Robertson was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 May.