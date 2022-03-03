Man arrested after dramatic police chase

A man is facing nearly 60 charges after a dramatic chase across the South East on Friday 25 February.

The 42-year-old allegedly fled in a stolen Triton from police at a Narre Warren property.

He drove to Dandenong Plaza car park, dumping the Triton and stealing a Commodore, police say.

Police deployed tyre-deflating ‘stop sticks’, leading to the man abandoning the vehicle and paying a stranger to drive him out of Dandenong.

The car was followed to a car park near Hog’s Breath Café in Doveton. A tyre-deflating device was used to stop the car.

Police arrested the man while he was still in the car.

The driver was unhurt.

The accused man faces 21 charges from Monash police detectives, including for an alleged serious injury hit-run collision as well as burglary and car thefts.

He also faces 38 charges of burglary, theft and car theft from Knox and Greater Dandenong police detectives.

He was remanded to appear at court.