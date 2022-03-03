Redbacks get their sting back

By Lachlan Mitchell

Ladder leaders Springvale continued to scratch its head after another loss to Fountain Gate at Max Pawsey Reserve.

Fountain Gate won the toss and elected to bat first and the Gators looked in trouble early after Karan Singh was dismissed for one.

Fellow opener Stephen White (67) seemed to be playing on a completely different wicket, as his fellow comrades fell around him.

The batting card for the home-side looked bleak with only four batters reaching double figures. Fountain Gate looked to be in dire-straights after being dismissed for 130.

Harmandip Sahota continued his stellar form this season taking 4/32 leading to the collapse.

The Demons found themselves in a world-of-trouble early falling to 3/30.

Radomir Badzoka (40) tried his best to get his side home but fell 12 runs short of the target. Jasdeep Singh took the bulk of the wickets taking 3/25.

Silverton was looking to cling to fourth spot when it came up against Coomoora at home on Saturday.

Yasuntha Gamalath (47) got the Bakers of too a flyer, but they continued to lose regular wickets. Silverton did its best to post a respectable total but could only conjure 146 after its 40 overs.

The Kangaroos would have been up and about after they dismissed the dangerous Selva Tharaka for 0 after he had just come off 155 against Lynbrook the round before.

Coomoora make light work of the total losing only three wickets on its way to the total.

Liam Hard made the 146 total look easy as he was at the crease to see his side over the line.

Darshana Edirisinghe was the pick of the bowlers for the Bakers as finished with 2/20, but it wasn’t enough to claim top honours.

Hampton Park would be asking itself more questions than Eddie McGuire when it rolled over Narre Warren in emphatic circumstance.

“Where has this been all year ?”…Would have to be the million dollar question when James Kellett channelled his inner Jim Laker, taking 7/3, rolling the luckless Rams for 112.

Hampton Park reached the total with 22 overs to spare and with six wickets in hand. Thor Nancarrow swapped the hammer for Willow as he top scored with 54.

Kellett could do no-wrong with bat in hand either putting 27 not out on the board in all-round display.

Doveton continued its rise to the top when it claimed all six points against a struggling Lynbrook.

Lynbrook made a very respectable 173 with Jay Walia (65) and Varun Singh (66) helping anchor the innings.

Doveton make the total look like child’s-play reaching the total in 24 overs. Troy Hancock (79) was the hammer-blow for the Doves as they continued their fight for outright top spot.