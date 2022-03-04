Sandown leads the vax race

Sandown Racecourse Vaccination Centre is the busiest state-run Covid vaccination centre in Victoria.

The centre in Springvale has administered 468,000 doses from when it opened on 19 May 2021 until 28 February 2022.

Nearby Cranbourne Turf Club has been the fifth busiest over the past year, with 286,000 doses.

Monash Health’s south-east public health unit director Professor Rhonda Stuart said its vaccination program’s focus had been on “equity in access”.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to be vaccinated and protected against Covid-19.

“To fulfil our commitment in protecting the community from COVID-19, Monash Health SEPHU has opened vaccination centres, pop-up clinics, launched our Vaccination Bus, established low-sensory clinics, provided in-reach vaccination for aged care homes and housing towers, and more recently begun in-school clinics for children, families and school staff.”

Prof Stuart said there was more work ahead to administer third ‘booster’ doses as well as to vaccinate children 5 and older.

“To support everyone to be protected against Covid-19 in the months ahead, we’ll continue to ensure every eligible person in the South East has the opportunity get vaccinated in an accessible, safe and convenient place to receive their vaccination.”

Across the state, more than 5.9 million doses have been delivered at 166 state vaccine hubs and 1322 pop-up sites.

Royal Exhibition Building (397,000 doses), Sunshine Hospital (342,000) and Geelong Ford Factory (295,000) were the second, third and fourth busiest, respectively.